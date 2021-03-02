Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Jonathan Frakes Teasing More TNG Alum?

With Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes firmly in the creative fold of the current incarnation of the franchise on CBS All Access, which becomes Paramount+ on March 4, the actor and director tweeted a cryptic photo of himself along with two other fan favorites in LeVar Burton and John de Lancie. Burton played Lt. Cmdr Geordi LaForge and de Lancie played the omnipotent Q, Jean-Luc Picard's (Patrick Stewart) primary nemesis on TNG for the better part of the series' seven-year run. The two flank Frakes and all are clad in black without any further context.

Burton, Frakes, and de Lancie in non-TNG Star Trek Projects

While Burton hasn't had a role in the new Star Trek, Frakes directed several episodes of the new canon in Discovery and Picard and even physically appeared in the latter series for a couple of episodes returning as Captain William Riker. The actor-director and de Lancie both lent their voices reprising their respective roles on the animated Lower Decks. The last time Burton played LaForge was on an episode of Family Guy that reunited the cast of TNG as fictionalized versions of themselves. The last live-action appearance of his character was in the 2002 TNG film Nemesis, which was the last for the crew. Burton and de Lancie made separate appearances on Voyager on UPN.

Picard's first season marked not only the return of Stewart to his signature role, but also marked the return of other TNG alum in addition to Frakes with Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Del Arco, and Brent Spiner as Troi, Hugh, and Data, respectively. Also returning was Voyager alumnae Jeri Ryan as Annika/Seven of Nine. Whoopi Goldberg is also slated to make her return in the upcoming season as Guinan, who was originally a recurring role on TNG. The character last made a physical appearance in 1994's Star Trek Generations. Star Trek: Picard is available to stream on CBS All Access.