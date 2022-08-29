Star Trek Day Trailer: Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery & More

On Thursday, September 8th, fans from across the galaxy will be gathering together live & virtually to celebrate in honor of "Star Trek Day." Set for the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif., the day's festivities will feature back-to-back, in-person conversations with cast members from the franchise's universe… and yes, there will be some announcements, reveals, and previews before the day's wrap-up. And as you're about to see, the day will feature a look back to honor the past while also looking to the future with current series, such as "Strange New Worlds," "Discovery," "Picard, and more.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for "Star Trek Day," followed by an overview of what fans can expect when Thursday, September 8th, hits our screens:

On Sept. 8, 1966, "Star Trek" debuted for the first time on television with "The Man Trap," the pilot episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series." On that day, "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-six years later, Paramount+honors this important day and the franchise's enduring legacy with the service's third annual "Star Trek Day" celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things "Star Trek."

"Star Trek Day" Red Carpet: Co-hosts Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery) interview "Star Trek" cast members from past to present.

"STAR TREK DAY" GLOBAL LIVE-STREAMED CELEBRATION (12 pm PT/3 pm ET): Paramount+ and co-hosts Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Space Force) & Paul F. Tompkins (Star Trek: Lower Decks, BoJack Horseman) are set for two hours of free live-streamed conversations and programming that will unite iconic cast members from the television series as they gather in person to celebrate "Star Trek" (along with a few surprises).

From there, the day will include conversations with members of the following franchises:

"STAR TREK: PICARD" with series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

"STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS" with voice cast members Newsome, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis.

"STAR TREK: PRODIGY" with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Kate Mulgrew.

"STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS" with series stars Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun.

Additional programming throughout the day includes:

NICHELLE NICHOLS TRIBUTE features a special video to honor the impact and influence of Nichelle Nichols.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES SET TOUR OF "STAR TREK: DISCOVERY" with Wilson Cruz from Toronto, as he provides fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at filming season five of the hit original series, along with appearances from Sonequa Martin-Green and other cast members.

"PUT ON YOUR BEST FACE": A lucky fan will be transformed into a "Star Trek" alien by a series make-up artist.

"STAR TREK" COSPLAY RUNWAY: Hosted by Jackie Cox, fans will strut the runway in their finest "Star Trek" cosplay.

SPECIAL MUSICAL GUEST: Reggie Watts from The Late Show with James Corden

STAND-UP COMEDY: Brian Posehn (Mr. Show, The Big Bang Theory).

Fans worldwide will be able to live-stream the Star Trek Day celebration for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube ( Paramount+ & Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus), and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+'s Twitch page .