Star Trek: Prodigy Star Kate Mulgrew Thanks Fans, Netflix for New Home

Star Trek: Prodigy star Kate Mulgrew thanked fans for fighting to save the series and Netflix for giving the animated series a new home.

One of the greatest sci-fi mysteries of 2023 has finally been solved with Netflix's decision to become the new home of the Nickelodeon animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. The first major franchise casualty from Paramount+, the Dan and Kevin Hageman-created show was canceled after one season and removed from the streamer's rotation. Paramount did allow for the brothers to find a new home, and coincidentally, a pilot took to the sky with a banner with the message "Save Star Trek: Prodigy" flying over Netflix corporate headquarters in Los Gatos, California. The series star Kate Mulgrew, who reprised her role from Star Trek: Voyager, took to social media to join the Hagemans and executive producer/writer Aaron J. Waltke to thank fans and Netflix.

"A heartfelt thank you to our fans for their unwavering support (the plane!!) and to [Netflix] for giving #StarTrekProdigy a new home. We have, truly, only just begun! 🖖🏻🚀" Mulgrew wrote, also highlighting her comments featured on Star Trek's website. "I've always held that the 'Star Trek' fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we're happy to be able to celebrate 'Prodigy' once again." Not only did Mulgrew reprise her role as Vice Admiral Janeway, but her primary one was the holographic version that guided the ragtag group of young aliens to fly the U.S.S. Protostar as audiences get a crash course in Starfleet before we discover who the vessel's original captain was in Janeway's former first officer on the U.S.S. Voyager in now Captain Chakotay with Robert Beltran reprising his role from the UPN series.

To maintain excitement for the second season, the Hagemans & Waltke teased what they could, revealing another Voyager alum returning with Robert Picardo reprising his role as The Doctor, the evolving Emergency Medical Hologram (EMH). At the first season finale, Vice Admiral Janeway introduced the crew to the Voyager-A. Season two is slated to premiere in 2024. Other cast alum who have returned in some capacity include Jeri Ryan (Capt. Seven of Nine) and Tim Russ (Capt, Tuvok) on Picard, and Robert Duncan McNeill (Lt. Tom Paris) in the animated Lower Decks. The only cast members of the UPN series who haven't reprised their roles in the current canon are Roxann Dawson (Lt. B'Elanna Torres), Garrett Wang (Ensign Harry Kim), and Jennifer Lein (Kes). You can add Ethan Phillips (Neelix) to that list since his return was in the animated parody Star Trek: Very Short Treks.

