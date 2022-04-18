Star Trek: Singer Sunny Ozell Talks Initial "Picard" Cameo Reluctance

When Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart pitch a cameo for his singer/songwriter wife in Sunny Ozell, she was initially reluctant they both tend to keep work and personal life separate. The part in question was tailored for her talents in the episode "Monsters" where she played the lounge singer at a bar. When she finally agreed, she and her band performed "Take You Down" off her 2020 album "Overnight Lows". During the scene in question, Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) minded her surroundings before shattering the establishment's front window. Ozell spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her experience filming on set.

Sunny Ozell on Her Star Trek Cameo

"To be really honest, I don't go to set very often because it feels like a sacred place," Ozell said. "These are people working, and I don't want to be a tourist. So to actually go and be a part of it — holy crap! It really hammered home to me how many people work so hard to make this happen." She also recalled Stewart's pitch. "He read the episode, and we were driving after just getting some coffee. He was kind of hesitant to offer it because he knew I would be hesitant [to accept]. But, he also saw just how perfect it would be. And he wanted to ask me first before he took it to his fellow executive producers, which I really appreciated. I said yes, and they all loved the idea, so we were off to the races."

Excited to share that my dear @sunnyozell will make an appearance on this week's episode of #StarTrekPicard. I proposed this idea to her awhile back. And while we normally choose to not overlap in our professional lives, I convinced her to say yes. pic.twitter.com/rbbvdrbrlA — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Footage of Sunny watching me watching Sunny perform on this week's episode of #StarTrekPicard. Listen to more from her album Overnight Lows here: https://t.co/A7PLBkmSzA. I love the album from start to finish. @sunnyozell pic.twitter.com/lXDP6nUCbG — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) April 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ozell broke down their lives together. "The lack of overlap is baked into what we both do. There really just isn't a lot of commonalities. Maybe more so when he is doing theater, where we can compare experiences on stage. Actually, one thing that we do both share is this nightmare where suddenly you find yourself on stage, and you didn't do any rehearsal!" The performance within the episode set a poetic tone considering the initial release of "Overnight Lows" on February 28, 2020, near the height of the pandemic. "Remarkably unfortunate timing," Ozell said."So this was a great opportunity to shine a little light on this record that I feel very strongly about and am very proud of it." For more on the album and her request during the film, you can go to THR. New episodes of Star Trek: Picard stream Thursdays on Paramount+.