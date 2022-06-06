Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E06 Previews Pike's Lost Love & More

It's nice to have you back for our weekly preview of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with this week's episode blending a look into Pike's (Mount) past with a conspiracy theory involving a holy child and a serious planetary threat. How serious? Serious enough to not only find Pike working with a lost love but also forcing him to confront his past. Written by Robin Wasserman & Bill Wolkoff, and directed by Andi Armaganian, here's a look at the official preview images, episode overview, and sneak preview for S01E06 "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 6 "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach": A threat to an idyllic planet reunites Captain Pike with the lost love of his life. To protect her and a scientific holy child from a conspiracy, Pike offers his help and is forced to face unresolved feelings of his past. Written by Robin Wasserman & Bill Wolkoff, and directed by Andi Armaganian.

And in the latest episode of The Ready Room with host Wil Wheaton, actors Gia Sandhu (T'Pring) and Peck (Spock) discuss the wonderfully hilarious events of last week's episode. Plus, actor Bruce Horak (Hemmer) & EPs/Co-Showrunners Akiva Goldsman & Henry Alonso Myers dispense all the Aenar knowledge you could want. But before Wheaton wrapped, he also offered a sneak preview of this week's episode "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach" (beginning around the 31:10 mark):

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds having set off on its mission earlier this month, here's a look back at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. Gia Sandhu (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is reprising the TOS role of T'Pring (originally played by Arlene Martel), Spock's (Peck) fiancee.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series' original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.