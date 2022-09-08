Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Preview; Carol Kane Joins Cast

So how does a preview focusing on Melissa Navia's Erica Ortegas sound? Because that's exactly what fans of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds were treated to during "Star Trek Day" when Navia, Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, and Babs Olusanmokun brought along a sneak preview of what viewers can expect from the second season. and let's just say that our heart breaks for Ortegas. It's one of those instances where you suffer from being too good at your job. In addition, it was announced that the amazing Carol Kane would be joining the cast in the role of Chief Engineer Pelia.

Now here's a look at Navia's Ortegas being none-too-happy with Peck's Spock at this very minute, thank you very much:

And here's a look at the image of Kane that was released:

Jack Quaid ("Lower Decks") shared some details on what fans can expect from the upcoming Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds crossover with EW, including that Quaid's Boimler & Tawny Newsome's Mariner will be appearing in physical form, and Jonathan Frakes is directing the episode. In addition, Quaid opens up about his bromance with Ethan Peck (Spock) and what it was like donning a Starfleet uniform. In addition, Quaid dropped a teaser about the third season of Lower Decks that includes some Deep Space Nine talk.

Quaid & Ethan Peck: "Spoimler"? "It was great. That cast was awesome. Ethan Peck and I have a bromance for the ages. We call it Spoimler: Spock and Boimler. It's amazing, but that whole cast is so friendly and welcoming and cool. We just had a ball, and we got to be directed by Jonathan Frakes. So what could be better?"

Quaid on Getting to Wear a Starfleet Uniform: "[Boimler] holds such a special place in my heart. He's one of my favorite characters I've ever played, but to be able to fully inhabit him, put on the uniform, make my hair purple, all that stuff, that was such a good time." But as much of an honor as it was? The uniforms have a high "sweaty" factor. "I figured it would be sweaty 'cause I tend to sweat a lot, but my God, that thing is not breathable. It looked really good, but there were those first few fittings where I had the purple hair, I had the uniform on, it just blew my mind. The coolest part was I was able to study the show and look at how the artist animated Boimler and how he moved, and I was able to put a little bit of that in there," Quaid added.

"Deep Space Nine" Factors Into "Lower Decks" in Many Ways: "We actually get to see the station, we get to walk the promenade, and you get to see some familiar faces. I'm just so excited that fans get to see that, cause we started the tease in one of the early seasons where a ship was docked at 'Deep Space Nine.' It was in a flashback, and fans freaked out about that, but I think it's gonna make a lot of 'Deep Space Nine' fans very, very happy."