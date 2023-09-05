Posted in: Audio Dramas, Books, Pop Culture, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: patrick stewart, Simon & Schuster, star trek, x-men

Star Trek, X-Men Star Patrick Stewart Posts on "Making It So" Memoir

Sir Patrick Stewart (Star Trek, X-Men) is ready to chronicle his life & career in his upcoming Simon & Schuster memoir, "Making It So."

Sir Patrick Stewart has lived three separate storied careers as across every major medium from the stage, television, and film, performing and behind the scenes. The 83-year-old actor is ready to tell his story in his latest memoir, Making It So, which is a play on his character Jean-Luc Picard's signature phrase in the Star Trek franchise since his big break in the syndicated spinoff The Next Generation, a role he reprised in the streaming era in Picard for Paramount+, which wrapped its third and final season. Even before landing Jean-Luc, he was a TV regular on British television with his on-screen debut in 1964's Story Parade with notable appearances in Excalibur (1981), David Lynch's Dune (1984), and horror cult classic Lifeforce (1985).

Stewart wrote about his upcoming release from Simon & Schuster on social media. "Hello from the desk where I wrote my memoir, #MakingItSo. After years spent writing here, it's hard to believe that today marks one month until my book will be released…! Thank you to everyone who has already ordered your copy, and I'll see you on tour this October. http://PatrickStewartBook.com" On the tail end of his TNG run that wrapped after seven seasons and four films with the final theatrical release in 2002's Nemesis, Stewart found another franchise in Marvel's X-Men (2000) as Professor Charles Xavier, which at the time was owned by 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios, spawning six appearances in that era and a surprise MCU crossover (following Disney's acquisition of Fox) in an alternate reality in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Though the appearance ended grimly for that version of Xavier, the MCU's access to the X-Men universe opens a ton of possibilities with the upcoming Deadpool 3 once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end. It's almost expected since franchise star Ryan Reynolds has pulled some major surprises from the Fox era convincing Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to come out of character retirement and recruiting Elektra (2005) star Jennifer Gardner to reprise her role after 18 years. Prior to MOM, Stewart's final appearance as Xavier was Jackman's initial swan song in 2017's Logan. Making it So is available on October 3.

