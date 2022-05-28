Star Wars Celebration Stay On Target Liveblog: Mando+

The last Star Wars Celebration was in a surprisingly cold Chicago in April of 2019. At the time, none one thought that the pandemic would happen, and the world was certainly not going to end anytime soon, yet here we are. There have been a few fan conventions happening here and there ever since COVID-19 hit, but Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, happening this weekend, is the first time it feels like we might actually be through the woods. Featuring a mask and vaccinate/negative test mandate, the convention has gone out of its way to make its fans and guests feel as safe as possible. And I'm on the floor at Star Wars Celebration, bringing you all the news.

Heading into this afternoon's Star Wars Celebration "Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni" presentation, Dave Filoni & Jon Favreau had already made sure that fans had a lot to be excited about. With the Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka, attendees were treated to a message from the star herself, and then on Friday, we learned that Filoni would be directing a "handful" of series episodes. As for the Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian, the biggest news came with the confirmation that the series would return for its third season in February 2023. Not only that but we also learned that Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan will be making her return and attendees were shown footage that found Din Djarin (Pascal) beginning a redemption arc that finds him heading back home. And much like we did with Filoni/Ahsoka, we learned yesterday that Bryce Dallas Howard has returned to direct an episode.

Hayden Christensen is reportedly returning as Anakin Skywalker for Ahsoka, appearing with Dawson & a cast that includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society, Day Shift) as Sabine Wren, Ray Stevenson (Vikings) set for the role of a villainous admiral (reportedly), and Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) & Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) in undisclosed roles. Late last year, Filoni & Favreau offered a mid-writing update to Empire Magazine– and it sounded like Filoni was having a pretty good time of things. "It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Filoni explained about how he feels about the scripting process. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it." The series will allow Filoni to not just expand upon the character but also take Ahsoka in bold new directions, too. "I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved. Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."

Star Wars Celebration Mandalorian Liveblog

Liveblog takes a few seconds to load. Follow along with Kaitlyn's liveblog of all the developments here. Any questions for Kaitlyn about this event? Bounce down to the comment section at the bottom of the post and let us know.