Star Wars: The Bad Batch Throws Some Key Art Poster Love Cid's Way

After five episodes and a series of past recipients that includes Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, Echo, Wrecker, new 'intern" (for lack of a better phrase) Omega, freedom fighter Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino), and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Lucasfilm and Disney+'s animated spinoff from "Clone Wars" canon Star Wars: The Bad Batch is turning the spotlight onto Trandoshan Cid (Cheers star Rhea Perlman), a former Jedi informant who offers mercenary work to the Bad Batch. Well, the studio and streaming service weren't about to let her series service go unrecognized- honoring Cis with her own character profile key art poster, which you can check out below:

For a look back at where things stood with Clone Force 99 ahead of the series premiere, check out the clip below- with Star Wars: The Bad Batch releasing Fridays on the streaming service:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: When We Last Saw the Bad Batch in Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02c3elj-JE0)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the animated streaming series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsOmYpP4UDU)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sizzle | The Bad Batch | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB9DIxdB198)

For Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, the series is just the next chapter in the streamer's commitment to an animated SW universe moving forward. "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," explained Chu. "While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Dee Bradley Baker voices Clone Force 99 aka "The Bad Batch" (Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo) and Captain Rex. In addition, the series' voice cast will also include Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Stephen Stanton as Grand Moff Tarkin, and Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera. Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, SW: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) executive produce. Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, SW Rebels) will co-executive produce with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) producing. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.