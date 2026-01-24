Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Starfleet Academy Star Becky Lynch Counts Sir Patrick Stewart as a Fan

Starfleet Academy star Rebecca Quin (Becky Lynch) is claiming bragging rights over Star Trek: TNG star Sir Patrick Stewart being a fan.

Becky Lynch might be the best active social media WWE superstar with her 1000 percent accurate truth bombs about her wrestling achievements. She's also been pouring as much effort into her latest TV series, Starfleet Academy, with her recurring role as Lt. Ya (credited as her real name, Rebecca Quin), the bridge officer on the USS Athena. Among the series' admirers, WWE's current and greatest Women's Intercontinental Champion (x2) shared that a certain star from The Next Generation and Picard, who will be appearing in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, might be a fan.

Starfleet Academy Star Rebecca Quin on Getting Some Patrick Stewart Love for the Series

"Many former Star Trek actors, including a certain former Starfleet captain thinks this might be the best Star Trek series EVER MADE!!! He's JEALOUS that he never got to work with me. MAYBE ONE DAY, SIR PAT! KEEP DREAMING!" Quin wrote, having a little fun while getting the word out about the series. Starfleet Academy marks the first time Quin leaned on her own name rather than her wrestling persona in a non-WWE capacity. Her other credit as Quin was on NBC's autobiographical series Young Rock, as the iconic musician and ambassador to WWE's Rock N' Wrestling era Cyndi Lauper, who managed Wendi Richter from 1984-5, which includes the company's inaugural WrestleMania.

Starfleet Academy already features a few other holdovers from previous Star Trek shows, mainly from Discovery, since it's set in the 32nd century as a direct spinoff, including Mary Wiseman (Tilly), Tig Notaro (Reno), and Oded Fehr (Vance). The only other legacy actor to appear is Robert Picardo, who reprises his Voyager role as The Doctor, 900 years older. Quin is not only the first female wrestler to be on Star Trek, but also the first to have a recurring role. Several notable names have appeared as guests, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Voyager, Paul Wright and Tiny Lister on Enterprise, and Tom Magee on TNG.

