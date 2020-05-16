Stargirl Cast Talks Balancing Personal Stories and Super Powers

The CW and DC Universe's upcoming live-action Stargirl is only days away from taking flight, and up to now both the network and the streaming service have done a great job giving us Courtney Whitmore's (Brec Bassinger) backstory and how it sets her apart from many of the superhero origin stories we've seen over the years. She's a teenager adjusting to life with a new family in a new school in a new town. Does it help that her stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) has a bit of "super" backstory of his own? Probably not initially, but as Courtney learns about and embraces her destiny Pat may end up being the person she needs to most.

Which brings us to the following look behind the scenes ahead of the series' May 18 DC Universe debut (premiering on The CW the following day), where Bassinger, Wilson, and more from the cast discuss the dynamics of Courtney and Pat's relationship, what it means to be inspiring a new generation of heroes, and how blessed they are to have a stunt crew that makes them look so good throwing cars around and punching people:

Here's a Look at Our Stargirl Season One "Who's Who"

Joining Courtney and Pat's new Justice Society of America are Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman. Looking to end their "do-gooding" for good is the Injustice Society's Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker); Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee); and Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson).

The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season are Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.