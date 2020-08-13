Stargirl, White Canary Get Their Turn; Jim Lee Designs DC's Trinity

WarnerMedia is keeping the wheels of their DC FanDome marketing machine rolling along ahead of its virtual door-opening on Saturday, August 22nd. So far, we've heard from Supergirl stars Nicole Maines aka Nia Nal aka Dreamer and Melissa Benoist aka Kara Danvers aka Supergirl, The Flash stars Candice Patton aka Iris West-Allen and Grant Gustin aka Barry Allen aka The Flash, Black Lightning star Cress Williams aka Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning, and Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch aka Lois Lane in a series of key art images that do a nice job of connecting each character's on-screen persona with their comic book counterpart. Now it's time for "The Captain" and "The Brightest Star" to take the spotlight, with Stargirl star Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz's Sara Lance aka White Canary helping set the stage for what's to come (Let the "Dumpster Fires of Speculation" burn high and bright!):

DC FanDome is WarnerMedia's virtual global event where fans can learn about what's ahead for television, film, and video games. Attendees will be able to hear from the casts and creators from a number of series (including those yet to be announced), including Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, and more.

Now here's a look at DC Comics' Jim Lee, who shows us how he designed "The Trinity" of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman for the DC FanDome site, followed by a look at the trailer for DC Kids FanDome:

Explore the Teen Titans tower, visit DC Super Hero Girls' Sweet Justice Café, make your way to the Batcave, and see all your favorite animated heroes in this world made for kids of every age to celebrate, play and create. The DC KidsVerse is kid-friendly and safe, and all the fun can be found at our separate companion site DCKidsFanDome.com.