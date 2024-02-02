Posted in: CBS, Nerd Food, NFL, Pop Culture, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: ice spice, nfl, Starry, super bowl

Starry Super Bowl LVIII Ad: It's Time for Ice Spice to See Other Sodas

Check out a sneak preview of Ice Spice and Starry mascots Lem & Lime in the lemon-lime soda's very first Super Bowl commercial.

Article Summary Ice Spice shines in Starry's first Super Bowl LVIII ad with mascots Lem & Lime.

PepsiCo's Starry soda celebrates its first anniversary with a major NFL spotlight.

Grammy-nominee Ice Spice endorses Starry, calls it a 'vibe' in a buzzworthy spot.

SNL Season 49 opener featured Ice Spice performances with a Taylor Swift intro.

Last month, we dropped the heads-up that a certain new PepsiCo lemon-lime soda was ready for the global sports spotlight in a very big way – by enlisting a certain Grammy-nominated platinum-selling princess of rap to guarantee that it makes an impact. With the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII set for February 11th, we're getting a look at what Ice Spice and the dynamic duo of Lem & Lime have in store for the very first Super Bowl commercial from Starry – not a bad way for the soda to celebrate its one-year birthday, with the brand first hitting the scene in January 2023. In the clip above, Ice Spice realizes that "It's Time To See Other Sodas" – and that's where Len and Lime come in. Unfortunately, breakups can get a little awkward – as you're about to see. "I'm hyped to star in the first-ever Starry Super Bowl commercial! Trust me, Starry is a vibe," said Ice Spice when news of the sponsorship was first announced last month. Along with the clip (which you can check out above), here's a look at some of the promo images that were released – and make sure to stick around for a look back at Ice Spice's performances during the opener to NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49:

Saturday Night Live: Ice Spice Performs "In Ha Mood" & "Pretty Girl"

We were big Ice Spice fans even before the SNL season opener, so all she did was reaffirm why we're fans with two excellent performances to help kick off Season 49. And with all due respect to episode host & SNL alum Pete Davidson – who introduced the first song – Ice Spice got a serious upgrade in that department when it came to the second song. Yup, her buddy Taylor Swift popped onto our screens for the second intro – here's a look:

