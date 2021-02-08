Stephen Ford Has Really Unique Format For Potential Jimmy Woo TV Show

At the end of last month, short film director Stephen Ford posted an appeal on Twitter after watching WandaVision, with Randall Park playing FBI Agent Jimmy Woo. "Hear me out: An entire Disney+ show about Jimmy Woo just working weird cases in the MCU. Like a fun X-Files. Make it happen." And it went all sorts of viral, which lead to Ford, as he said, having doors open to actual pitch such as show to Marvel. "Uh. Wow. So. We might have actually opened some doors on my Jimmy Woo X-Files idea. I'm spending the weekend writing the pitch… it would be pretty hilarious if I went from having holes in my shoes to helping make a Marvel show in like less than a week".

Stephen Ford told Bleeding Cool last night, "I'm just happy there's a bit of a hype train, my goal is just to get that ball rolling enough so that someone can pick it up at marvel and like a cool showrunner like Tze Chun or Alan Yang can take over, if I get to be involved, dope, if not, at least our boy Randall can lead his own show. At the end of the day, I just want help make it happen and like direct a really cool episode. I know the chances of this actually happening are like pretty dang low. But I've got a really unique format for the show that has yet to be done by Marvel which will open up a lot of opportunities to up and coming directors to make something cool in the MCU."

Given that WandaVision itself is a pretty unique format that hasn't been done by Marvel before, maybe they are open to this? And until then, you can watch all his short films and wonder, just wonder, what he might bring to Marvel with one hell of a rags-to-riches story.