Steven Moffat Updates Inside Man/David Tennant; New Peter Capaldi Show

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat has two more new shows in the works, reuniting him with former doctors David Tennant and Peter Capaldi. One is Inside Man, an upcoming BBC crime thriller with Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Lydia West, and Dolly Wells. The other is The Devil's Hour, a thriller starring Capaldi.

The BBC describes Inside Man as a four-part mini-series that "follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way…"

"Well, let's keep it mysterious," Moffat told RadioTimes.com at their party when asked what viewers could expect from Inside Man. "I'm trying to think of anything I can say about it… Most detective shows are whodunits. This one is more like a 'who will do it'. Or possibly a 'you done it'. Its central idea is anyone can be a murderer. And it won't be the one you expect."

Moffat is also executive producing The Devil's Hour for Hartwood Films, written by Tom Moran and starring his previous Doctor Who leading man Peter Capaldi as a dangerous recluse and drifter who becomes the prime suspect in a murder. On the surface, it sounds like a typical British crime show but given its own twist. "It's a really hard one to define," he admitted. "And we asked all the actors to define it… And Peter Capaldi being a genius said, 'Listen to your nightmares.' So that's the best I can tell you."

Moffat has been busy in the last few years after his run on Doctor Who. Apart from his and Mark Gatiss' reboot of Dracula for the BBC and Netflix, where he first worked with Dolly Wells, his long-awaited adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel The Time Traveler's Wife is finally about to premiere on HBO Max. He also recently wrote a stage play The Unfriend, a comedy about a polite English couple whose lives are invaded by a horrible person they befriended on their holidays who now shows up on their doorstep and becomes The Guest from Hell Who Won't Leave.

The Time Traveler's Wife premieres on HBO Max in May.