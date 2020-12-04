Impact Wrestling Gets Retroactive AEW Bump, Breaks Top 150

In a stunning display of the power of the "AEW bump," Impact Wrestling broke into the top 150 cable shows for the first time in recent memory. Amazingly, Impact aired on Tuesday night; nobody had any idea that AEW would run a crossover with Impact starting the following day, Wednesday, on Dynamite at Winter is Coming, but the ratings were still up with Impact getting all the way up to 121st place in the rankings for Tuesday night.

Impact Ratings Up Due to AEW Crossover Before Anyone Knew About It??

Thanks to Impact finally making it into the Top 150 shows, we know how many people watched the show this week. Impact drew 166,000 viewers and scored a .05 in the 18-49 demographic. All those people tuned in to watch Impact without even known Kenny Omega would be bringing the AEW Championship there next week? A likely story.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

A lot of people called The Chadster "crazy" for having a "mental breakdown" during yesterday's "ratings articles" just because I was "ranting and raving" about how I can't "perform sexually" if WWE isn't doing well in the ratings reports. But who's crazy now? The Chadster doesn't know if the Dominion ratings machines that Neilson uses have been hacked, or maybe if people have been just sending in fraudulent ratings ballots, but it's clear that AEW is cheating to steal the ratings from WWE! And the wrestling media is in on it!

Personally, The Chadster thinks WWE should demand a recount of the ratings and refuse to accept them at all this week until all of the ratings fraud has been rooted out. Only legal ratings should be counted. Illegal ratings should not. And if only the legal ratings were counted, it would surely show that WWE and NXT get the highest ratings anyone has ever seen.