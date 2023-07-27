Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Anson Mount, Christina Chong, Ethan Peck, Jack Quaid, Rebecca Romijn, star trek, star trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tawny Newsome

Strange New Worlds: Mariner & Boimler Tag-Team Stanning Spock

Paramount Plus released a clip from the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & Lower Decks crossover with Mariner & Boimler fawning over Spock.

Now that Star Trek fans had a chance to take in "Those Old Scientists," the crossover episode between Strange New Worlds & Lower Decks, Paramount+ released one of the highlights where the two U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns from LD, Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), talk with each other in an open conference room with the Enterprise's Pike (Anson Mount), Una (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck), and La'an (Christina Chong) well within an earshot of the two's conversation titled "Hot Spock."

Star Trek: Meeting of the Minds Between the Enterprise & the Cerritos

"Okay, not to be ungrateful, but if you had just waited like one more second, we wouldn't be stuck here," Boimler begins explaining how the portal was a one-way trip to the device's limited supply of fuel, which is horonium. "Do you know how worried I was?" Mariner fires back. "You disappeared in a vortex while I was in charge," alluding to the beginning of the episode where she was in charge of the away team where the portal was held. "For all I knew, you were dead or stuck in a dystopian San Francisco in the middle of a riot," alluding to the Bell Riots depicted in the season three two-parter "Past Tense" on Deep Space Nine.

As Una observes how "specific" the two's references which Spock affirms, Mariner launches into a separate tangent. "Look, I'm gonna keep this like 100 percent profesh, but I was thoroughly unprepared for how hot young Spock was going to be." "Yeah, he's full of surprises," Boimler acknowledged. Pike refocuses the meeting to brainstorm the problem and plan the next course of action as Mariner awkwardly defends her naivety by saying, "It's not like the device had instructions." Next episode, the crew will resume its seriousness before its inevitable musical episode. Strange New Worlds streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

