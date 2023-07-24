Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, season 2, star trek, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S2E08 "Under the Cloak of War" Images

Here's a look at the preview images for Thursday's episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, S2E08: "Under the Cloak of War."

If you're looking for a break from rewatching S02E07 "Those Old Scientists" for the (mumble-mumble) time, we might just have the right distraction for you. With a new episode of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds released over the weekend in honor of San Diego Comic-Con, that means this Thursday brings S02E08 "Under the Cloak of War" (a week before the musical episode S02E09 "Subspace Rhapsody" debuts) – and as you saw in the preview from over the weekend (more on that below), that means we've got Klingons. But first, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

In the latest episode of Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room, which was released over the weekend, we were treated to a sneak preview that finds Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Ortegas (Melissa Navia) debating the arrival of a Klingon ambassador – at probably the worst time possible. To check out what's ahead for this Thursday, here's a look at a sneak preview of S02E08 "Under the Cloak of War" (beginning at around the 28:15 mark in the episode below):

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E07 "Those Old Scientists" Preview

To keep the party going for this weekend's episode release for those who haven't seen it yet or who are enjoying it for the 12th time, we have the official preview images that were released that show our Enterprise folks making the reverse jump into the animated world. In addition, we have a look at the episode trailer and as well as the special animated opening sequence made specifically for the episode.

Thanks to The Ready Room, we were treated to an early sneak preview of what's to come after a time portal sends Boimler through time from the twenty-fourth century, and Captain Pike (Mount) and the crew must get him back where he belongs before any damage gets done to the timeline. In the following preview (beginning at the 29:00 mark), Boimler awakens to find himself in a very three-dimensional world:

"Oh god, it's so good," Jonathan Frakes shared when discussing the crossover episode. "I have Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, who are both amazing. It was such a treat for me because it is a flat-out comedy. Full on. And they're fearless over there, they take some really big swings on 'Strange New Worlds.' They're animated at the beginning and at the end. It's a clever and simple product. It's not really 'Roger Rabbit' because what happens is these guys come over, and they're humans, and you accept them as soon as they're on the Enterprise. God, the two of them have got great energy, and it freed up the acting company on 'Strange New Worlds' to play more broadly," Frakes added. "Anson's [Mount] a wonderful comedian, very dry, but so's Rebecca [Romijn]. It encouraged Ethan [Peck] and everyone; there were just a lot of positives that came out of them having the guts to do a full-on comedy, let alone a crossover with an animated show."

And if Goldsman has his way (and if it works as a story and not just fan-servicing), there could be more crossovers on the way in the future. "I am as promiscuous as it comes when we discuss the crossing over into other series timelines. I delight in that," Goldman explained. "I think our rule is always it can't just be fanservice – which is not to say that we don't love servicing fans, but there also has to be a real storytelling 'get.' Of which, I think there are many."

