Stranger Things 4: Jamie Campbell Bower Sincerely Apologizes For Vecna

In probably one of the most awkward meta-apologies for a popular TV show, even for a show like Stranger Things that's known to do the unexpected, actor Jamie Campbell Bower offered a sincere mea culpa for the part his character Vecna played in the death of fan-favorite Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn. Netflix posted the video apology of Bower with somber music playing in the background- and with Quinn also joining. Both are in plain clothes. Following his final stand after shredding Metallica's "Master of Puppets," Eddie succumbed to a bat swarm in the Upside Down in the season four finale "The Piggy Back".

"Hello, everyone. My name is Jamie Campbell Bower. And today…I'm here to apologize. I know a lot of people are mad at me," the actor said. "But my apology isn't just for you. It's for the main victim of all of this. Joseph?" Quinn walks in from one side to the other before coming back to address Bower. "Look. Things got really complicated," Bower continues before placing his hand on Quinn's shoulder before he scoffs at the gesture. "Things got really complicated at the end of the season. And I did some things I regret, you know."

A Parting Wreath for Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn

After Quinn asks, Bower responds, "Well, I took your life, so…I'm really sorry about that. That felt awful. I also want to apologize for Chrissy as well." A picture of Grace Van Dien's Chrissy is shown with the words "RIP." "And if you wouldn't mind, I have a gift for you. Just wait there, I'll be back." As Bower goes off screen, we hear crickets chirping as Quinn stands alone awkwardly. Bower comes back with a wreath on a stand that reads, "Eddie, Te amamos muito! Da Sua Amiga. Netflix Brasil" When translated from Portuguese it says, "Eddie, We love you so much! From your friend, Netflix Brazil"

"These are for you. I hope you can accept my apology and…if there's anything else I can do to make it up to you," Bower said. "Nah, I love 'em. It's all good, mate," Quinn responds before taking the wreath away." "Thank you, Joseph. You're a sweet, sweet boy," Bower continues. The clip shifts to a picture of Eddie with a "RIP" above. "And I'm sorry to everyone again, I'll go home, and I really will think about what I've done," before he signs off. Season four of Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix

Jamie Campbell Bower wants to apologize to Joe Quinn — and to viewers — for Vecna's behavior in Stranger Things 4 pic.twitter.com/XT7GioDUPh — Netflix (@netflix) July 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet