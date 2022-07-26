Stranger Things 4: When The Power of Heavy Metal Saved Joseph Quinn

Apparently, life has a funny way of imitating art, as Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn found himself detained at an airport on his way to The Tonight Show. The actor, who played fan-favorite Eddie Munson, shared with host Jimmy Fallon the story of the near-kerfuffle. Eddie, who runs the Hellfire Club at Hawkins High in the fourth season of the Netflix series, found himself on the lamb after he was framed by the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) following the murder of cheerleader Chrissy (Grace Van Dien through supernatural means. Given the Hellfire Club is a Dungeons & Dragons-themed student organization, the narrative from the town reaction mirrors that of the '80s satanic panic of the Gary Gygax game upon its initial release.

"I very nearly didn't make it," Quinn said. "I was taken into, I guess, what you could call more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes, and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, 'What are you doing in the United States, sir?' I said, 'I'm actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show.' And he didn't believe me." The British actor was fortunate a second immigration officer recognized him from the Duffer Brothers' series. "One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said: 'Leave Eddie alone!'" he continued. "And then [the colleague] said, 'It's Eddie from "Stranger Things,"' and he was like, 'You're Eddie Munson?'"

Quinn donned a wig while playing Eddie. "[The man asked], 'Do you come back next season?' I was like, 'I don't know,' and he said, 'You better,' and gave me my passport," he said. Sadly, Eddie would die from a bat swarm at the Upside Down, but not before shredding an awesome rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Death is not necessarily "permanent" when it comes to reappearing, as Dacre Montgomery's Billy Mayfield did make a cameo opposite Sadie Sink, who plays his sister Max, despite having perished in season three. When it came to getting his American accent, Quinn admitted feeling anxious.

"You feel like a sociopath," Quinn told "Off Menu" podcast co-host Ed Gamble, who complimented his American accent. "After a while I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I'd be like, 'Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I'm doing?'" Quinn's co-star Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, talked him down. "At one point, I was so deep in it, and he was like, 'Dude, I can't save you, but I promise you it's gonna be fine.'" You can check out Quinn's interview with Fallon below, including the actor reciting his Eddie lines in various accents.