Stranger Things 4, Paper Girls, She-Hulk, The Boys & Tons More! BCTVDD

Tell me how's it feel sittin' up there/Feeling so high but too far away to hold me/You know I'm the one who put you up there/Name in the sky/Does it ever get lonely?/Thinking you could live without me/Thinking you could live without me/Baby, I'm the one who put you up there/I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)/Thinking you could live without me/Live without… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Halsey for "Without Me" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Metallica throwing horns in approval at Netflix's Stranger Things 4, Amazon's Paper Girls have a rather "unique" route while The Boys gets ready for its finale, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building does right by Bunny Folger, Tatiana Maslany discusses what makes She-Hulk: Attorney at Law unique, USA Network's WWE RAW is making folks puke inside the ring, too… and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, July 6, 2022:

Ted: Seth MacFarlane Confirms Series Will Remain "R-Rated Comedy"

Stranger Things 4: Metallica "Stoked" by Eddie's "Master of Puppets"

Stranger Things: Duffer Bros Confirm Season 5 "Mostly In Hawkins"

Stargirl S03 Set for August; Supernatural, Walker Prequels in October

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley US Title Rematch Set for SummerSlam

NXT Great American Bash Preview: Breakker Vs. Grimes For The Title!

WWE Raw Review: Otis Says What We're All Thinking — BLEEGGGHHH

Paper Girls Route Includes 2019 & Saving The Future: Official Trailer

The Boys Season 3 Finale Promo Finds All Roads Leading to Vought Tower

No Elliot S. Maggin Credit for Superman & Lois Use Of Miracle Monday

Motherland: Fort Salem S03E03 Sneak Peek: Adil, Anacostia & More

Stranger Things 4: Sadie Sink Discusses Max's Fate, Season 5 & More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Bruce Horak Discusses Gorn Fate

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 E03 Does Right by Bunny Folger

She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters "Tension" Attracted Tatiana Maslany to Role

Stranger Things, Jessica Jones, MODOK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

