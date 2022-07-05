NXT Great American Bash Preview: Breakker Vs. Grimes For The Title!

Hopefully, you didn't get sick of fireworks last night, because WWE and the NXT brand have some more in store for fans tonight on the USA Network. The brand will hold its annual Summer event, the WCW throwback NXT Great American Bash, where we'll see all of their titles on the line in some intriguing match-ups that we will be seeing for the first time. Let's take a look at what we can look forward to seeing when the show gets rolling tonight on USA.

Tonight's main event will see mighty NXT Champion Bron Breakker defend his title against a much more aggressive Cameron Grimes than we're used to seeing throughout his NXT tenure. Did Grimes tap into something that will allow him to capture the brand's biggest prize at NXT Great American Bash? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Cameron Grimes isn't looking for sympathy after losing the North American Title, he's ready to get back in his rocket and shoot straight for the moon by challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. Sullen after losing the title at NXT In Your House, Grimes approached Breakker to say he respects the Champion's work ethic and drive since arriving on NXT 2.0, but there's one thing "The Richest Man in NXT" claims to have that Breakker doesn't and that's Grimes' heart. Grimes proclaimed you can have all the ability and talent in the world, but no one can match his heart and his hunger. But will that be enough for Grimes to overcome two-time NXT Champion Breakker? Find out at Great American Bash, Tuesday, July 5, at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that, tonight we'll also see Carmelo Hayes defend the North American title against Grayson Waller, Toxic Attraction defends the NXT Women's Tag Team titles against Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp break down Diamond Mine by challenging The Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Team titles, Wendy Choo taking on Tiffany Stratton, and Wes Lee challenging Trick Williams. To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Great American Bash at 8 pm on the USA Network.