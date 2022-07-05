Stranger Things, Jessica Jones, MODOK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Memories follow me left and right/I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here/You take up every corner of my mind (what you gon' do now?)/Ever since the d-day y-you went away (no, I don't know how)/How to erase your body from out my brain (what you gon' do now?)/Maybe I should just focus on me instead (but all I think about)/Are the nights we were tangled up in your bed… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Charlie Puth (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) for "Left and Right" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Netflix's Stranger Things making lots of news, Disney+ giving Jessica Jones a name-change, Disney+'s Andor offering a two-season timeline, Hulu's Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. getting some renewed love, Netflix's Resident Evil drops some teasers, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds shares a set of preview images for the season finale & lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, July 5, 2022:

Star Trek: Picard Star Sir Patrick Stewart Shares Impactful Fan Letter

How Stranger Things 4 Locked Up Metallica "Master of Puppets" Rights

With The Walking Dead Wrapping Up Its Run, Where's All The Hype?

Crunchyroll Previews Upcoming Line-Up During Anime Expo 2022

Jessica Jones Now AKA Jessica Jones Part of "Bigger Picture" Plan?

WWE Raw Preview: Miz and Logan Paul Feud Takes Center Stage Tonight

Uncle From Another World: Netflix Anime Releases New Official Trailer

Stranger Things 5: Duffer Brothers Aiming for 8 Episodes/10 Hours

Resident Evil Series Profiles Main Players, Releases Mini-Teasers

Stranger Things 5 Writers Room Opening This Summer: Duffer Brothers

Andor: Tony Gilroy Explains "Rogue One" Prequel's 5-Year Story Format

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Finale Images, Preview Released

M.O.D.O.K.: Patton Oswalt, Marvel & One of the Best Sitcom Dads Ever

Evil Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Kristen, David & Ben's Highway to Hell

Solo Leveling: Crunchyroll Releases Anime Trailer and Key Art

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Review: It's Always Been About Hawkins

Stranger Things 4, Joker/Harley Quinn & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

