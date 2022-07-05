Only Murders In The Building Season 2 E03 Does Right by Bunny Folger

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building rejected a longstanding trope in the third episode of season two, "The Last Day of Bunny Folger", giving insight and depth to a character whose life they could have skimmed by. Jayne Houdyshell, who plays Bunny, does a fantastic job diving into the layers and complexity of the character, and the episode overall represents the best of what this series continues to offer.

Bunny is a character within Only Murders in the Building that could have been written off into the existential void of fictional deaths, but she wasn't. Her murder may be the central concern of the plot of season two, but we get more of who she was in her daily life. To survive her own environment and the perceptions built around her, Bunny seems to adjust. She can go from being tough in the face of expectations of retirement to being vulnerable when feeding and caring for her bird. A good amount of what happens in episode three can be assumed as just a way to uncover the possible motives and intentions of those around her that day.

What I think can sometimes be skipped over in an episode of Only Murders in the Building is how it often includes deeper themes and points made mainly through a specific character or a barrier in the story. Bunny could have been pushed to be an "annoying older woman" or "self-centered old lady", but instead there were layers presented to us of who she's always been outside of those few moments we saw her before.

Rejecting the "old maid" trope, the series found joy and individuality in the daily life of Bunny Folger. She was a woman who truly cared for the Arconia and when looking to reverse the expectations of herself (retirement and sequestering herself far away in a quiet manner) she met pushback. Her death is up in the air as episodes go on and potential suspects are examined, but who she truly is as a person is not. I loved this episode, the multiple aspects of Bunny's character gave way to understanding and caring even more about who took her away from us so soon.