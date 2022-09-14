Stranger Things 5 Maya Hawke Fine with Heroic Death or Steve Spinoff

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is well aware that all bets could be off in the fifth and final season of the Netflix series. In fact, season four has inspired her from the example set by Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson and his last stand riffing Metallica's "Master of Puppets" on his electric guitar in the Upside Down to draw the bats away from his friends as Robin (Hawke), Steve (Joe Keery) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) infiltrate Creel house to take out the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The actress hopes if Robin dies, she could go out similarly in such an epic fashion.

"Well, it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," Hawke told Rolling Stone (via Variety). "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them. I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."

As far as who should die in Stranger Things' final season, star Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven) suggested embracing Game of Thrones and their playbook, to which the Duffer Brothers responded, "We've explored all options in the writing room," Matt Duffer told the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it's like… That's depressing… We aren't 'Game of Thrones.' This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros. The show becomes not 'Stranger Things' anymore because you do have to treat it realistically, right?"

At the very least, Hawke is open to exploring a spinoff that focuses on besties Robin and Steve down the line. "Normally, I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything," she said. "He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him." For more, including her upcoming album, you can check out the whole Rolling Stone interview here.