Stranger Things 5: Sadie Sink Discusses Max's Evolution, Vecna & More

Sadie Sink discusses Max's journey during Stranger Things 5, despite being in a coma, Nell Fisher, Jamie Campbell Bower, and more.

When we last left Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) in Stranger Things season four, she almost became the series' biggest casualty as one of Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) targets, but was able to evade death. It wasn't without severe ramifications, as the encounter left her bedridden and comatose at a hospital. At her bedside most times is Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), who is still trying to reach her, hoping she breaks out of it. With season five underway, fortunately, Sink has a journey of her own to embark on in the fifth and final season. The Spider-Man: Brandy New Day star spoke with Variety to break down part one's journey. The following contains major spoilers.

Stranger Things 5: Sadie Sink on Max's Journey and Arc

As the Hawkins heroes are trying to anticipate Vecna's next move, Max doesn't factor in until well into a few episodes, when we discover she's able to evade Vecna's influence from a canyon he's not able to cross. She reaches out to Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher), who was kidnapped by a Demogorgon and sent into the Upside-Down. It's revealed before her kidnapping that she became friends with "Mr Whatsit," an alias of Henry Creel (Bower), aka Vecna. As Holly leaves the home that Henry set up for her to meet with Max, Max reveals the truth about her journey and how close she was to coming out of her coma.

When asked if she was concerned about Max's arc, "Not nervous, but just curious what they were going to do with Max, given how we left things off with her in Season 4," Sink said. "But I knew that if they were keeping her around, it was for a reason. They would have just killed her off if she was useless. So I knew something was in store for her. I really liked seeing her in that environment, which is just so foreign from everything we've seen her in before. And it was definitely like, I missed my friends, but it was still really fun to get to work with Nell and Jamie."

Upon working with the Evil Dead Rise (2023) star, "It's a really interesting dynamic that we get to explore a lot this season, and I'm excited for everyone to see it. Nell Fisher is an amazing young actress, as you've seen so far, so I definitely learned a lot from her. And I think her and Max's dynamic throughout the rest of the episodes just evolves, and they learn from each other. And you'll see where that [Camazotz storyline] goes. But it was a really heartwarming storyline to be a part of this year."

For more on Sink talking about Max nearly escaping thanks to Kate Bush's Running Up the Hill, if she had a chance to see the Broadway prequel play tied to the fifth season in Stranger Things: The First Shadow while performing in John Proctor Is the Villain, being in Henry's mind, and if she fell asleep during her coma scenes, you can check out the complete interview. Stranger Things 5 returns with part two on Christmas and the finale on New Year's Eve.

