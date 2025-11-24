Posted in: Music, Netflix, Pop Culture, streaming, TV | Tagged: spotify, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Spotify Offers Fans a Musical Time Machine Journey

Ahead of Stranger Things 5, Spotify is offering fans the Stranger Things Musical Time Machine experience. Here's what you need to know...

While the first volume of Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 won't be hitting screens for a few more days, Spotify is launching a brand-new interactive journey for fans of the Netflix series ahead of its final run. Available starting today on the streaming service, the Stranger Things Musical Time Machine invites fans to step into the world of Hawkins and the Upside Down through music, taking them on a nostalgic journey through the most iconic music moments from the first four seasons of the show, featuring video clips, commentary, and more. Fans can check out the experience via their Spotify home page (or by searching "Stranger Things" in the search bar) – here's a look at the highlights (and you can check out the trailer above):

Season 1 | " Should I Stay or Should I Go " by The Clash : More than just an 80s bop, it was Will's message to reach Joyce from the Upside Down.

Season 2 | " Every Breath You Take " by The Police : The anthem of The Snowball Dance and an eerie reminder of the Mind Flayer watching over Hawkins from afar.

Season 3 | " Never Ending Story " by Limahl : Dustin and Suzie's heartfelt duet that put saving the world on a brief hold.

Season 4 | " Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) " by Kate Bush : The ballad that pulled Max out of Vecna's Mind Lair, fueling a newfound love for a song that would take over the world.

Season 4 | " Master of Puppets " by Metallica : The heavy metal classic that Eddie Munson played to lure the Demobats away from Venca's hiding place, a solo rendition that will go down in history.

Here's a look back at the official trailer for Volume 1 that was released over the weekend, followed by what else we've learned about the final season, previously released teasers/previews, and much more:

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below. And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season. The first volume arrives on November 26th, followed by the second volume on December 25th and the series finale on December 31st.

