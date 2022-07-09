Stranger Things & CASETiFY Collab Brings Hellfire to Phones & More

After a limited-edition release in 2020, CASETiFY returns to collaborate with Netflix's Stranger Things for a second collection celebrating the recent fourth season. Stranger Things 4 is now streaming globally on Netflix, and fans can snag all-new accessories inspired by key emblems from the new season by shopping the collection now.

CASETiFY's second drop of Stranger Things accessories journeys back to Hawkins, Indiana, and embraces new locations circa 1986, for the inspiration behind all-new designs and limited-edition products. Fans are invited to join Eleven and the rest of the gang as they navigate the complexities of high school with designs spotlighting the Hellfire Club, the Hawkins High Tigers, the gang's favorite pizza joint Surfer Boy Pizza, and the all-new Demobat on CASETiFY's best-selling Impact and Ultra Impact cases. The new release will also pay homage to the hit series with cases featuring the Upside Down and both classic and flaming iterations of the iconic Stranger Things logo, retailing for $40 USD and up.

The limited-edition collection offers Stranger Things fans an extensive range of lifestyle and tech products, with accessories extending to iPhone, AirPods and AirPods Pro, AirTag holders, MagSafe wallets, Apple watch bands, grip stands, and a Nintendo Switch carrying case, retailing for $25 USD and up.

The Stranger Things x CASETiFY collection launches online and in CASETiFY Studio locations, with products shipping to more than 100+ countries. To score the limited edition designs before they're gone, visit the website and download the CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store). A lot of the personal connections to season four are evident in this collab, making memorable moments and characters stick with us through some truly unique designs. Let us know in the comments below which are your favorite!