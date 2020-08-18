Stranger Things Creators Confirm Season 4 Won't Be Series' Last

The cast, creators, and creative team behind Netflix's Stranger Things have been keeping us a bit bust lately with more murmurings about the fourth season, and now its Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's (The Duffer Bros.) time in the spotlight. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter as part of the streaming service's Emmys push for the series, the duo was asked for a status update on production, with their answers pretty much in line with what Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) answered previously.

"Everyone's excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back, " explained Ross. The extra time appears to have been a big benefit to the scripts: "We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts. For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments." revealed Matt. But the big answer came from Ross when asked if the fourth season would be the series last. Good news, viewers: it won't be- and it looks like the unexpected break has given Matt and Ross a better sense of what the story's timeline will be: "Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

Last month, Dyer was asked about the delay in filming, with the actress finding a silver lining in that it gives the writers more time to fully craft the story they want (and thus, a ninth episode: "Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it. And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there's a kind of 'writing as we're going,' but it seems they've had enough time. I think it's maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they've got it all down."

In early March, the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed that he read the first four scripts when he was asked about starting production on the fourth season: "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."