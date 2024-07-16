Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things Creators Set for Haley Z. Boston/Netflix Horror Series

Stranger Things' Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer will executive produce Haley Z. Boston's horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

Even as production on the fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things rolls on, series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer haven't been wasting time when it comes to thinking about the future. Along with some possible spinoffs and/or in-universe projects, the Duffer Brothers have the series The Boroughs and a live-action adaptation of Death Note on the way. And now, they can add being executive producers on writer Haley Z. Boston's (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Brand New Cherry Flavor, Hunters) upcoming Netflix horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (possibly a working title) to their resume.

Stemming from Boston – who will also serve as showrunner and an executive producer – the project is described as "an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That's not a spoiler – just read the title…" The Duffers and Hilary Leavitt will executive produce via Upside Down Pictures – with Andrea Sperling also executive producing (with both Sperling and Upside Down under overall deals at Netflix). The news comes as the Duffer Brothers celebrated reaching the midpoint of filming on Stranger Things 5 earlier this week.

"We're thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross, and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley's uniquely riveting vision," shared Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series (US & Canada) for Netflix. "We were knocked flat when we first read Haley's script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley," the Duffers added in a statement. "We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can't wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

