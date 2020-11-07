Stranger Things Day Offers Season 4 BTS Look; Demogorgon Die-Rolling

Stranger Things Day rolled along on Friday with some early holiday treats for fans starving anything and everything season 4. Earlier today, viewers were introduced to the logo and look of the Hellfire Club (tying into the season-opening episode's title, a friendly nod to 80's X-Men comics), as well as a look at Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin sporting the club's colors before literally wrapping himself up in it. But that wasn't all. Later on in the day, the streaming service series released four images of the cast behind the scenes (with masks and safety protocols in place) as they do a quick check-in before heading back to work:

Next up, we have a two-part Instagram video post that we'll leave for your interpretation- but just remember?

It's not the Demogorgon…

View this post on Instagram it's not the demogorgon. happy #strangerthingsday A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Nov 6, 2020 at 3:08pm PST

Here's a look at the image that went out across the show's social media accounts early last month, offering greetings from the Upside Down with a clapperboard signaling the start of production:

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

In the following clip, viewers from around the world recap and reflect on the famous "Friends Don't Lie" scene as part of Netflix's "We're Only One Story Away" campaign- showing how even oceans apart, special moments can turn us into next-door neighbors:

In early March (before it all shut down), the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed that he read the first four scripts when he was asked about starting production on the fourth season: "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."

Since that time, series creators the Duffer Bros. have gone on record as saying that the scripts are locked in and ready to go before filming starts- a first for the series and one of the very few silver linings from the COVID delays in that it also yielded an extra episode.