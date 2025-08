Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things Spinoff "Like David Lynch's Twin Peaks": Finn Wolfhard

With Ross Duffer noting he was the only one to "figure out" their Stranger Things spinoff idea, Finn Wolfhard shared what his speculation was.

Though Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 is set to bring to a close the global phenomenon after five seasons, the show's creators have been pretty clear that there are many more stories within the show's universe still to tell. We've already seen that in play with the live theater production, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and the upcoming Stranger Things: Tales from '85 will see some familiar faces solving a spooky mystery between the second and third seasons of the original live-action series. But when it comes to plans beyond that, the Duffers have held their cards tightly to their chest – just not enough for Finn Wolfhard.

Speaking with Variety for a profile of the young actor, Ross Duffer praised Wolfhard for being the only one to zero in on what the spinoff is all about. "Nobody – not Netflix, not any of the producers, not any of the directors, not any of the actors – nobody else has figured out what the spinoff is. Finn figured out, which is pretty remarkable. We've mind-melded with this kid a bit," Ross Duffer shared. So what did Wolfhard pitch to the Duffers that earned him such high honors?

"Like David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks.' Sort of an anthology and different tones, but similar universe or same universe," Wolfhard shared. "I think set in different places and all tied together through this mythology of the Upside Down. Don't even talk about Hawkins. Don't have any mention of our characters. They were toying around with ideas in case Netflix wanted them. I'm sure they do, and I'm sure it will happen, but there's nothing official. I think the coolest way, the way that I would do it, there has to be labs everywhere. If there was one in Hawkins, there's one in Russia. Where else could they be?"

Posting images from the studio where the final work is being done, Ross shared earlier this week that Episode 1: "The Crawl" and Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …" were "locked, mixed, scored, colored, DONE." Regarding the first two episodes, he added, "'The Crawl' is our favorite, most eventful first episode since Season 1. 'The Vanishing of…' (yeah yeah you think you know who blah blah) has by far the craziest cold open we've ever done. One of the sequences we're most proud of this season." As for those rumored runtimes, Ross shared, "I would tell you runtimes, but I was told not to. At a later date, I guess 🤷‍♂️" (but we know they're not the ones that rambled around on social media). Here's a look at Ross Duffer's Instagram post that offered the post-production update:

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below. And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season. The first volume arrives on November 26th, followed by the second volume on December 25th and the series finale on December 31st.

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

