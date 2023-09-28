Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things Writers Underestimate Our Need for Anything Season 5

The Stranger Things writers made a great point about SAG-AFTRA, shared a "preview" (???) of Season 5 & made us wonder if we have a problem.

Earlier this week, one of two very important contract negotiations came to what appears to be an end, with the WGA and the AMPTP agreeing to a new three-year tentative agreement. Though the union members won't be voting to ratify until next week, the WGA's leadership voted to end the strike at 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday. And if you think that the writers on Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 waiting even one second longer than they needed to before announcing they're back, you would be severely mistaken. But there's one more deal that still needs to be done, with the AMPTP set to meet this Monday with SAG-AFTRA to (fingers crossed) hammer out a new contract by the end of the week. Because once that happens? Well, it's time to get production rolling on the fifth & final season. To drive home the point of just how important a deal with the actors' union is while having a little visual fun, the show's writers shared a somewhat disturbing animation of Joe Keery's Steve Harrington – adding, "Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this." And that's when we learned from their follow-up tweet that the clip was "pre-vis" for a scene from the first episode of the fifth season. Which would "technically" make the clip – as the writers readily admit – a first look at the final season.

But we live in a world in which folks are starving for anything & everything having to do with "Stranger Things," so the writers' "technically" is a sea of fireworks for us. Never underestimate our bottomless pit of want when it comes to learning as much about the final season as possible. It also gives us an excuse to cover the show's writers, who we've been big fans of since the days of "Video Store Fridays." Here's a look at what they had to share:

Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this: pic.twitter.com/GC2ok142jJ — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) September 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

FYI this is pre-vis for a scene in ep 1. So technically your first look at season 5. We told Joe he has to perform it EXACTLY like this. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) September 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

