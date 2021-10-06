Sue Grafton's Kinsey Millhone Novels Getting A+E Studios Series Adapt

Sue Grafton's most famous creation is coming to the small screen. A+E won the rights and ordered a series based on her Kinsey Millhone Alphabet novel's, Deadline reports. The deal, which saw fierce bidding, allows the studio to produce anything they want from the entire series, the first time there will be an adaptation of the character. Steve Humphrey, Grafton's husband for more than 40 years, serving as executive producer. Grafton passed away in 2017, famously before she made it to the letter "Z". The novels end at the letter "Y". A showrunner for the planned series is being discussed right now.

Sue Grafton Didn't Want This

This is actually not great. While fans will be happy, Grafton never wanted this to happen. Here, she will tell you: "I will never sell [Kinsey] to Hollywood," the outspoken Grafton said in a 1997 interview. "And, I have made my children promise not to sell her. We've taken a blood oath, and if they do so I will come back from the grave: which they know I can do. They're going to have to pass the word on to my grandchildren: we do not sell out our grandma. I just will not let them touch her. I've trashed other writers, I'm not gonna let them have a crack at me."

That is pretty sad. I am torn here. Kinsey is such a fun character, I read all of these books with my own mother growing up and we loved them and always fan-cast the role through the years. But knowing that her creator didn't want this to happen… it is bittersweet. In any case, this is happening, so knowing that Grafton didn't want this to happen, they better nail this, top to bottom. As we find out more about this series, we will bring it to you.