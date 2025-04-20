Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA: "Bat Signal" Brings Ted/Harvey Team-Up: S01E09 Preview

Ted and Harvey team up to right a past wrong in tonight's episode of NBC's Suits LA, S01E09: "Bat Signal." Here's a look at our preview...

"I think it was the right way to come back, and it's the right way to leave it right now. I think I was here, really, to pass the baton to 'Suits LA,' but they're up and running, and these guys are solid. They've got some good writing; there's some good stories. There's definitely fans who are going to stay with the show. I don't think they need me back. But never say never! If the opportunity comes where it makes sense — again, I've got a lot of different interests and a lot of ventures going on," shared Gabriel Macht about his return as Harvey Specter to NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring spinoff. That feels like a perfect lead-in for our preview of S01E09: "Bat Signal," with an official overview, episode trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery waiting for you below. In addition, we have a look back at what else Macht had to share about his return during an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 9: "Bat Signal" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 9: "Bat Signal" – Ted (Stephen Amell) and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) team up to right a wrong from their past and put a monster behind bars; Stuart (Josh McDermitt) confronts the possibility he may have unwittingly helped a client commit a crime. Directed by Silver Tree and written by Rick Muirragui:

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

