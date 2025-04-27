Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA: Check Out Our Season 1 Episode 10 "Slugfest" Preview

Check out our preview of NBC's Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg-starring Suits LA S01E10: "Slugfest."

After Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter passed on the narrative baton last week, to NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA returns tonight with what look to be an interesting chapter in terms of the backstory between Ted (Stephen Amell) and Stuart (Josh McDermitt). Not that S01E10: "Slugfest" doesn't have a lot going on in the present, as you're about to see in the following official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 10: "Slugfest" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 10: "Slugfest" – Law students Ted (Stephen Amell) and Stuart's (Josh McDermitt) friendship is tested when they face off in a mock trial; in the present, Stuart faces a crisis as his doubts about his client mount; Erica (Lex Scott Davis) fights to protect a client from having his dirty laundry aired in public. Directed by Erin Feeley and written by Maia Henkin.

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

