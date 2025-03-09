Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA S01E03: "He Knew" Preview: Oswalt, Baumgartner Guest Star

With a new episode hitting tonight, here's our preview of NBC's Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt-starring Suits LA S01E03: "He Knew."

Stephen Amell's Ted Black discovers startling details about his client, Kevin Weisman's Lester.

Erica and Leah face a celebrity's unusual request in this exciting NBC episode.

Flashbacks reveal Ted's history with Josh McDermitt's Stuart in Suits LA universe.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA. This week, we have S01E03: "He Knew" – and right off the bat, we know we're getting a chance to check out guest stars Patton Oswalt and Brian Baumgartner playing themselves. This week, Ted (Amell) and Kevin (Troy Winbush) discover something they didn't see coming about Lester (Kevin Weisman), while Erica (Davis) and Leah (Alice Lee) work to fill a celebrity client's "interesting request." In addition, we get a chance to jump back in time to learn more about Ted and Stuart's (McDermitt) past.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3: "He Knew" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3: "He Knew" – Ted (Stephen Amell) and Kevin (Troy Winbush) deal with a bombshell about Lester's (Kevin Weisman) motive for killing his producing partner; Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Leah (Alice Lee) try to fulfill an unorthodox request for a celebrity client; in the past, Ted drags his old friend Stuart (Josh McDermitt) into his mob case. Patton Oswalt and Brian Baumgartner guest star. Directed by Christopher Misiano with a screenplay by Genevieve Sparling, here's a look at the episode trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery that were released:

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

