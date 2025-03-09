Posted in: NBC, Pop Culture, TV, USA Network | Tagged: suits, suits: la

Suits Star Gabriel Macht Believes "Suits LA Is In Great Hands" & More

Suits' Gabriel Macht spoke with Bleeding Cool about being the face of Bear Fight Whiskey, physical comedy, and the spinoff series Suits LA.

No one can ever take away the legacy that Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams have built with Aaron Korsh's Suits across nine seasons, playing Harvey Specter and Mike Ross, respectively. While Adams is waiting for the right time to support the franchise in Suits LA, provided conditions are right, Macht has been happy to pass the torch in a recurring role while Stephen Amell and company take the wheel. Suits, which ran from 2011-2019, follows college dropout Mike, who's on the run from a drug deal gone bad, working with Harvey, one of New York City's best lawyers. The series also starred Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, and Amanda Schull. Macht spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest venture as the face of Bear Fight Whiskey, embracing the brand, the challenges of man-on-bear comedy, and how much we should read into Harvey's return in Suits LA and other Suits alum.

Suits Star Gabriel Macht on Tapping into His Physical Comedy Chops for Bear Fight Whiskey, "Embracing Life's Curveballs," and "Passing the Baton" in 'Suits LA'

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about Bear Fight Whiskey?

What really drew me to Bear Fight Whiskey was the whole idea behind it – life's full of challenges, and this brand is all about celebrating those moments. The concept of toasting to life's battles, whether they're big or small, resonated with me. I love how Bear Fight isn't just about being at the finish line; it's about enjoying the journey, no matter the outcome. And, of course, the whiskey itself is fantastic—bold yet approachable and perfect for raising a glass to all of life's ups and downs. It's easy to enjoy and offers the taste of a premium spirit without the top-shelf cost.

The ad was hilarious. Were other scenarios filmed but not used to show how the bear would get to you?

We have shot multiple scenarios that we are looking to share in the coming months. The concept of the bear itself is such a playful and hilarious take on engaging with life. The final edit ended up being the perfect blend of comedy and connection, showing that even in ridiculous situations, you've got to stay cool, lean in, take a risk, and enjoy the moment. Ultimately, it's all about embracing life's curveballs and toasting to the journey—whether it's a bear chasing you or just trying to get through the day. There's definitely more to come that will dive further into those funny, chaotic moments with Frank the Bear.

What's the most difficult part about doing physical comedy like this?

Throwing one's back out! That's one of my Bear Fights – taking physical risks for laughs…Yes, physical comedy is all very much about timing and control while making it look natural. You've got to have the right balance of comedic energy while staying grounded in the idea that life's battles, no matter how absurd, are something we all go through. And, of course, working with a bear – even a well-trained one – adds its own set of challenges. Frank, however, isn't well trained. I think he has boundary issues. And he has a bit of a hard time taking directions.

Are you viewing your guest run on 'Suits LA' as more of a passing of the baton or as leaving the door open for more Harvey—and potentially others from the original series—to appear?

I definitely see this as a passing of the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the rest of the cast and crew in this 'Suits LA' universe. I was excited to come back and revisit the world of Suits, and I had a great time with the ensemble of players that are working on that show…and now, moving forward, I'm really focused on my work with Bear Fight and the direction we are taking the brand. Suits LA is in great hands, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the new team shapes the series.

Suits is available to stream on Peacock and Netflix. Suits LA, which also stars Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg, airs on Sundays on NBC.

