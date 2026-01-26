Posted in: NFL, Sports, streaming, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: danny mcbride, keegan-michael key, State Farm

Super Bowl LX: Key & McBride Meet You "Halfway" in State Farm Ad Tease

SUPER BOWL LX AD ROUNDUP: Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride introduce their alternative to State Farm, Halfway There Insurance.

Of course, the most important aspect of the NFL's Super Bowl LX on February 8th is the game… right? To a lot of Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots fans, sure. But to a whole lot of the rest of us, the big game is all about the stuff not happening on the field (unless it's Bad Bunny for the halftime show because we're all about that). Of course, the ads are a vital part of that equation, with a ton of companies spending a crapload of money to reach as many folks as possible. In that competition for our already-stretched-too-thin attention spans, we get some pretty interesting offerings – like State Farm teaming Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride as the co-owners of the fictional insurance company, "Halfway There Insurance." In the teasers released ahead of the big ad on Super Bowl LX Sunday, Key and McBride make it clear that they're the ones to look to if you're looking for an insurance company that strives to do the bare minimum for you – and make it difficult every step of the way.

In the following mini-teasers, McBride and Key not-so-smoothly roll out a look at their company's logo and offer a better sense of the kind of "customer service" that their clients can expect (spoiler: it's not good):

"An insurance giant. The fact that you haven't heard of us is on you. But now that you're here, you're already halfway to an experience like no other. And trust us when we say it won't go any further than that," reads the company's statement on its website (along with Instagram and TikTok accounts). Here's a look at two examples from the less-than-impressive company's social media accounts:

