Supergirl Preview Introduces Post-Crisis Lex Luthor: A Real Hero

After a bit of schedule-shuffling over the past few weeks (something The CW's had to do with a few of their shows), Supergirl sticks a sweet three-point superhero landing on Sunday, May 3, with the Melissa Benoist-directed episode "Deus Lex Machina." This time around, Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor takes center stage as he looks to work his way back into Lena's (Katie McGrath) good graces while also maneuvering Supergirl (Benoist) and her team to strike against Leviathan. What we're looking forward to the most, though? It looks like we're finally going to get the backstory on how Lex became "new and improved" after the events of "Crisis." If you've been confused about how all of this came to be, don't feel bad. In the following clip, it looks you're not alone: Kara and J'onn (David Harewood) seem lacking in serious answers, too:

During an interview with PeopleTV's Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike, Cryer teased that some major production-delay related changes might be headed Lex's way by the end of the season: "The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn't shoot our last episode. We had shot some of the last episode, and they're gonna use some of that footage, but they're writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it. Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn't happen anymore. So I was like, 'Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!' (laughing) Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then."

Based on characters from DC Comics created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas) and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity). The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers aka Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw aka J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal aka Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, and Staz Nair as William Dey.