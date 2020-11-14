Supergirl S06: David Harewood Hits Blue Steel Martian; "Super" Models

By the time 2021 ends (yes, we will see 2021), The CW's Arrowverse will have gone through some pretty momentous changes. Batwoman sees Ruby Rose leaving and Javicia Leslie joining the second season as new lead Ryan Wilder. Superman & Lois and previous DC Universe series Stargirl join the line-up, while the fate of the Green Arrow and the Canaries pilot remains in limbo as Black Lightning sets up a backdoor pilot for Painkiller (Jordan Calloway). But perhaps the biggest change will be the Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl ending its run with the upcoming sixth season. This means our updates on how the season production is going will be tempered with a bit of sadness- especially when Benoist's on-set family proves just how much of a family they've become.

Here's a look at Nicole Maines (Nia Nal aka Dreamer) showing off the "super" models look with Sharon Leal (M'gann aka Ms. Martian), both rocking "COVID coutre." Following that, David Harewood ( J'onn J'onzz aka Martian Manhunter) hits us with a little "Blue Steel Martian" with Maines, Leal, and Jesse Rath ( Querl "Brainy" Dox aka Brainiac 5) as his backup crew:

In September came the news that Supergirl would end its fight for truth and justice with the upcoming sixth season- with reports that the combination of production delays and the series' stead dip in ratings were the contributing factors in the producers, the studio, the network, and Benoist making the decision to go out on a high note with an extended final season. Filming on the sixth season is currently underway in Vancouver and has accommodated for Benoist's time away (with the writing team working on storylines comprising the series' final 20 episodes).

Here's a look at Benoist's Instagram post addressing the news, where she promises fans an ending that will honor both the series and their commitment to it: "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season":

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪"