Supergirl S06E17 Preview: Lex Feels Like He's Seen This All Before

On tonight's chapter of The CW's Supergirl, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Team Supergirl have a double dose of deadly danger to deal with now that Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and a Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) tag team. So it's easy to understand why Alex (Chyler Leigh) is having a hard time finding the right time to propose to Kelly (Azie Tesfai). But just in case you need a little more convincing of just how five-alarm things have become, maybe a fresh look at "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" will convince you.

Here's a look at a sneak preview for tonight's episode of The CW's Supergirl, as Kara and her Super Friends are finally able to lay a major smackdown on Nyxly- at least until her partner in crime shows up to create "A Familiar Scene":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×17 Sneak Peek "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" (HD) Season 6 Episode 17 Sneak Peek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3iqAj-Nqlo)

Now here's a look back at the previously-released preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter:

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 17 "I Believe In A Thing Called Love": LEX RETURNS – When Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears by Nyxly's (Peta Sergeant) side, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time. Alex (Chyler Leigh) makes plans for the perfect proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai), but work keeps getting in the way. Directed by Jesse Warn and written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).