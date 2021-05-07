Supergirl Season 6: Check Out Azie Tesfai's Kelly Olsen as Guardian

Just before March turned to April, The CW's Supergirl co-showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner made it official: series star Azie Tesfai's Kelly Olsen would be taking on the role of Guardian- the position once held by Kelly's brother James (Mehcad Brooks) before he passed it on to Kelly before moving away. "That [has] been our plan since the beginning of creating that role," Queller revealed. "We just wanted to find the right context for it, and so it just evolved really beautifully in the context of the social justice stories we wanted to tell [in season 6]." But viewers won't have to wait until the final season's 12th episode "Blind Spots" to see her debut. Thanks to the fine folks at The CW, we have a new key art preview of Olsen's Guardian- sporting a costume that's the right mix of making a statement with being on-the-street functional. Oh, and very gold. The episode also marks Tesfai's first time writing for the series, co-writing the episode with co-producer J. Holtham– and that's not all! Arrow star David Ramsey will also be on board to direct and return as John Diggle for the racial-inequality-focused September 21 episode.

While this superhero, character, & my process of writing her debut represents many 'firsts'… the one I'm most proud of is cultural:

The first Ethiopian or Eritrean superhero EVER! 🦸🏾‍♀️🇪🇷🇪🇹 pic.twitter.com/VeujAFxcTK — Azie Tesfai (@AzieTesfai) May 7, 2021

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).