Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5 Preview: Can The Past Save Kara's Future?

Before we get to our preview for this week's episode of The CW's Supergirl, anyone else getting the feeling that things still aren't quite settled in the "Arrowverse"- even post-"Crisis"? We've seen either direct or subtle connections in The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Black Lightning– and there still seems to be a lot of time travel and world-hopping than usual. Which brings us to this week's episode "Prom Night"- and as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, we have more time travel (and timeline-messing) in-store as Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) head back to Kara's (Melissa Benoist) home in 2009 in a desperate bid to save her from the Phantom Zone. What could go wrong? Aside from a young Kara (Izabela Vidovic) discovering their ship and a young, hungry reporter named Cat Grant (Eliza Helm) being on the case, that is…

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 5 "Prom Night!": THE FLASHBACK TO MIDVALE INTRODUCES A YOUNG CAT GRANT – Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time-traveling back to Kara's home in 2009. While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline. However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene. Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×05 Promo "Prom Night!" (HD) Season 6 Episode 5 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2D10X3AU3hU)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).