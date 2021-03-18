Supergirl Season 6 Poster: Team Kara Is Better, Stronger & Together

With Superman & Lois officially on pause as the newest addition to The CW's Arrowverse catches up on the first season's episodes after some earlier pandemic-related delays, the sixth and final season of the Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl is stepping up to save the day with a premiere that's now less than two weeks away. But before we show you a preview for season-opener "Rebirth," we have a look at the first official poster for the series return. And if there's one message the key art conveys, it's this: our heroes are better… stronger… and together. And they're not going down without a fight.

Here's a look at the first set of preview images for the series' return that confirms what we already suspected: If Kara wants to stop Lex's (Jon Cryer) world-dominating plans, it's going to take a group effort from "Team Supergirl." But will that be enough? Or will Kara have to make the ultimate sacrifice to stop Lex once and for all? Here's a look at the preview images and episode overview for the sixth and final season-opener for The CW's Supergirl, hitting your screens on Tuesday, March 30:

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 1 "Rebirth": SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes.

It's her time to soar. The final season premieres Tuesday, March 30 on The CW! #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/4Q3Z3GImSH — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) March 5, 2021

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, and Staz Nair as William Dey. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).