Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: puppy bowl, superman

Superman: Gunn Posts Puppy Bowl XXI/Krypto Super Play Award Reminder

Superman writer/director James Gunn posted a video reminder about this Sunday's Puppy Bowl XXI and the Krypto Super Play Award.

This Sunday, we're going to be getting a very special look at writer/director James Gunn and DC Studios' David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman – and it's going to be for a great cause. On February 9th (2 pm ET/11 am PT), on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and truTV (and streaming on Max and Discovery+), Puppy Bowl XXI will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states and two countries competing in one of the cutest competitions of the year. In addition to the canine competition, Gunn and his pup, Ozu (the inspiration for Krypto), will be on hand for the Krypto Super Play Award is given out – and now, we have a new message from Gunn about the real "big game" and why pet lovers everywhere should be tuning in.

Here's a look at Gunn's post with the teaser for this Sunday's canine competition:

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!