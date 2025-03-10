Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: mister terrific, superman

Superman: Gunn's Gathegi BDay Post Includes Mister Terrific BTS Look

Superman writer/director James Gunn wished Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific) a happy birthday and shared a behind-the-scenes look from filming.

Article Summary James Gunn celebrates Edi Gathegi's birthday with a Mister Terrific BTS look from the Superman set.

Anticipation builds for July 2025 Superman film starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Gunn skips Superman and Batman origin stories because they're already well-known, focusing on fresh DC origin narratives like Swamp Thing.

Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman arrives this summer.

As we inch closer to the July 2025 premiere of James Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman, the writer and director has done a nice job keeping up on the birthdays and anniversaries of the actors and characters fueling his and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran's DCU. For this go-around, Gunn is extending good birthday vibes to Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class), aka Mister Terrific, in the upcoming feature film. In addition, Gunn also included a look at the two together behind the scenes during filming.

"Happy Birthday to my great friend and great actor [Edi Gathegi], who you can see in all his technological glory in #Superman in July!" read Gunn's post, which also included a look at Gunn and Gathegi behind the scenes:

DC Studios: James Gunn Done with Superman, Batman Origin Stories

Near the end of November 2024, Gunn responded on social media for being accused of "overlooking origin stories" while also calling out DC Studios for focusing on "niche characters to headline their own movies like Sgt. Rock or Swamp Thing" and not focusing enough on characters they believe are better suited to attract a "general audience." When DC Studios' "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters' was unveiled in 2023, we learned that a Swamp Thing film was planned (with James Mangold attached). Recently, rumblings have gotten louder that director Luca Guadagnino could be helming a Sgt. Rock film. And let's not forget the upcoming Mike Flanagan-penned Clayface move that was recently given a green light.

In terms of superhero origin stories, Gunn isn't looking to tell Batman's and Superman's respective backstories again because we've been down that road many times before ("I'm not telling Batman and Superman's origin stories again because everyone knows them"). But in terms of Swamp Thing not being deserving enough for his own film, Gunn wasn't having any of it. "Don't put Swamp Thing in the corner. That's a project in development we've actually announced, and he's an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters," Gunn added.

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!