Superman & Lois Season 4 E03 Overview; Hoechlin on Best Part of Series

Along with the overview for Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 3: "Always My Hero," Tyler Hoechlin shares what was best about being on the show.

In twelve days, the two-episode return of CW's Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois -which means we still have some time to prepare our "feels" for the fourth and final season. It also means that there's time to figure out what's still coming with the final chapters. For this go-around, we have the episode overview for S04E03: "Always My Hero" to add to our preview rundown. But before we get to that, Tulloch shared what was the best thing about being on the series in a new mini-teaser. "For me, I think it's just being a small part of these characters' lives. They've been around for so long, and I know they mean a lot to so many people," Hoechlin shared. "So to just be a small piece of that and continuing on that, for lack of a better word, legacy has been a real privilege, and I've been very honored to do it for these last however many years now."

Here's a look at what Hoechlin had to share about his time on the series – followed by a look back at what we know about the fourth and final season so far:

"Superman & Lois" Season 4 Episode 1: "The End & The Beginning" – TWO-HOUR PREMIERE EVENT – PART ONE – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is locked in a brutal battle with Luthor's monster; Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys race against time to save General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing.

"Superman & Lois" Season 4 Episode 2: "A World Without" – TWO-HOUR PREMIERE EVENT – PART TWO – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) join the fight against Luthor (Michael Cudlitz), who starts making moves in Smallville. Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) butt heads over an important decision. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin and Kristi Korzec.

"Superman & Lois" Season 4 Episode 3: "Always My Hero" -THE EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY DAVID GIUNTOLI ("A MILLION THINGS," "GRIMM") – Reeling from failure, Jordan (Alex Garfin) begins to spiral, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) discovers newfound strength. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) recruits John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) to the DOD before making a choice that will change everything. David Giuntoli ("Grimm") directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing.

Here's a look back at our updated image gallery from the first two episodes, followed by the official overview for the final season:

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

