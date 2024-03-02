Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman

Superman: James Gunn Credits Tom King, Discredits Image, Story "Leaks"

Superman writer/director James Gunn shared what Tom King's involvement was with the film's script and shut down image and storyline leaks.

With filming now officially underway on writer/director James Gunn's Superman (minus "Legacy" moving forward), Gunn's been spending some time on social media addressing some of the questions & comments that folks have had. Unfortunately, that includes shutting down the latest "image leak" (fake) and "storyline leak" (false) that hit social media. But before we get to Gunn discrediting things, we wanted to focus on some credit that Gunn also offered. Back in January 2023 – when DC Studios co-heads Gunn & Peter Safran unveiled "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" – we also learned that the duo had assembled a writers' room to assist them in formulating an 8-10 year plan that included Drew Goddard (The Martian), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey), Christal Henry (Watchmen), and Tom King (Batman, Wonder Woman) – with some of those names expected to follow certain projects into development. Earlier today, we learned how involved at least one of them was in the Superman script after Gunn was asked if King was "involved in any way." Gunn confirmed that King was, crediting King as "one of the first three people to read and give notes" on the script. Now, about those "leaks"…

"Let's see. Can the man on the left take a photo holding an amorphous black blob while looking through an eyeball on the front of his cap? Can the man on the right's torso grow out of his right hip, and can he be stupid enough to wear his pants with the drawstring in the back? Are David Corenswet's hands made of wax without any bones or veins? And might Superman's trunks be knitted with yarn? Ask yourself these questions, and I'm certain you'll be able to answer the question on your own," offered Gunn, giving us a "master class" on being able to properly identify a fake image. Following that, Gunn also pushed back on yet another supposed "script leak" – this one claiming that Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor frames David Corenswet's Superman, with the other characters charged with taking down The Man of Steel:

Superman: A Look Back at The Journey So Far…

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post presenting the famous "S" on his Superman's costume, before confirming the change in the film's title. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Here's a look back at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post showing off the team:

James Gunn Makes the Announcement…

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

