Superman: Legacy: Fillion/Guy Gardner; Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific Cast

Superman: Legacy has cast Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific & Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Well, it looks like Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn had more in mind to celebrate the two-year mark until The Man of Steel returns to the big screen than an Instagram post. In an exclusive, Vanity Fair is reporting that Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) has been cast as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) will play Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) is set as Green Lantern. The trio will join recently-announced castmates David Corenswet (Hollywood), aka Superman/Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), aka Lois Lane.

Merced will be taking on the role of the winged warrior skilled with a sword, a spear, or a mace – or hand-to-hand would be fine, thank you very much. Assuming Gunn stays true to form, Gathegi's Michael Holt (aka Mister Terrific) is a brilliant scientist & tactician known for his powerful mind, his floating T-Sphere weapons, and his "Fair Play" jacket honoring his predecessor and his core philosophy. But it's the casting of Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner that should be getting some major attention. Originally intended for a streaming series take on Green Lantern, Fillion's Guy isn't exactly known as a "people person," known to annoy anyone in the room in record-breaking time. And before anyone asks? Yes, Fillion will be sporting the bowl haircut.

James Gunn Announces He's Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

